Investors finally get a glimpse of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) volume hitting the figure of 23.83 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock price down -9.01% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $44.97. RKLB’s price has ranged from $5.74 to $53.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 14.01% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.75%. With a float of $442.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $479.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.04%, operating margin of -44.08%, and the pretax margin is -45.13%.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Rocket Lab Corp is 8.18%, while institutional ownership is 48.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 212,051. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,353 shares at a rate of $33.38, taking the stock ownership to the 419,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,353 for $29.41, making the entire transaction worth $186,844. This insider now owns 425,922 shares in total.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rocket Lab Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB)

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) saw its 5-day average volume 18.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 19.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.75%.

During the past 100 days, Rocket Lab Corp’s (RKLB) raw stochastic average was set at 67.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.75 in the near term. At $46.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.07. The third support level lies at $35.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.74 billion, the company has a total of 479,356K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 436,210 K while annual income is -190,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 144,500 K while its latest quarter income was -66,410 K.