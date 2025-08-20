Investors must take note of Dave Inc’s (DAVE) performance last week, which was 2.90%.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) stock price down -6.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $202.3. DAVE’s price has ranged from $31.75 to $286.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.89%. With a float of $10.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 274 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 88.56%, operating margin of 14.94%, and the pretax margin is 15.06%.

Dave Inc (DAVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dave Inc is 24.66%, while institutional ownership is 71.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23 ’25, was worth 376,215. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,793 shares at a rate of $209.82, taking the stock ownership to the 6,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 19,035 for $217.07, making the entire transaction worth $4,132,016. This insider now owns 98,885 shares in total.

Dave Inc (DAVE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.89% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dave Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc (DAVE)

The latest stats from [Dave Inc, DAVE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.91%.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 56.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 12.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $220.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $198.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $207.40. The third major resistance level sits at $214.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $183.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $176.80. The third support level lies at $168.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.56 billion, the company has a total of 13,499K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 347,080 K while annual income is 57,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 131,760 K while its latest quarter income was 9,040 K.