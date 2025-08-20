Investors must take note of HighPeak Energy Inc’s (HPK) performance last week, which was -0.62%.

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) on Tuesday, plunged -6.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.74. Within the past 52 weeks, HPK’s price has moved between $7.07 and $16.56.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.86%. With a float of $24.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.13 million.

In an organization with 47 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.88%, operating margin of 29.14%, and the pretax margin is 16.42%.

HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HighPeak Energy Inc is 80.60%, while institutional ownership is 20.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08 ’24, was worth 242,186. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 17,262 shares at a rate of $14.03, taking the stock ownership to the 4,976,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $15.54, making the entire transaction worth $1,554,000. This insider now owns 4,959,255 shares in total.

HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.26) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) Trading Performance Indicators

HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.82 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.31%.

During the past 100 days, HighPeak Energy Inc’s (HPK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.74. However, in the short run, HighPeak Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.70. Second resistance stands at $8.14. The third major resistance level sits at $8.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.56. The third support level lies at $6.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 915.72 million based on 126,067K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,069 M and income totals 95,070 K. The company made 200,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 26,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.