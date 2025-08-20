Investors must take note of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s (IOVA) performance last week, which was 16.59%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.5. Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has traded in a range of $1.64-$12.51.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 4.17% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.28%. With a float of $292.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $341.92 million.

In an organization with 838 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.6%, operating margin of -170.02%, and the pretax margin is -161.36%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is 19.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 55,200. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $1.84, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Chief Regulatory Officer bought 5,600 for $1.74, making the entire transaction worth $9,743. This insider now owns 206,852 shares in total.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.3) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.61% during the next five years compared to 4.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s (IOVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.94 million. That was better than the volume of 13.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.47%.

During the past 100 days, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s (IOVA) raw stochastic average was set at 35.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.66. However, in the short run, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.78. Second resistance stands at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.37. The third support level lies at $2.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 940.82 million has total of 361,854K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 164,070 K in contrast with the sum of -372,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 59,950 K and last quarter income was -111,660 K.