Investors must take note of VEON Ltd ADR’s (VEON) performance last week, which was 5.86%.

On Tuesday, VEON Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VEON) opened higher 3.77% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $60.44. Price fluctuations for VEON have ranged from $25.92 to $62.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -7.96%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.41% at the time writing. With a float of $70.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18027 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.3%, operating margin of 25.59%, and the pretax margin is 17.47%.

VEON Ltd ADR (VEON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 23.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 308,763.

VEON Ltd ADR (VEON) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.57) by 0.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.78% during the next five years compared to -7.96% drop over the previous five years of trading.

VEON Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd ADR (VEON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd ADR (VEON)

The latest stats from [VEON Ltd ADR, VEON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.32 million was superior to 0.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.41%.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd ADR’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 95.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.35. The third major resistance level sits at $66.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.01. The third support level lies at $58.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

VEON Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

There are currently 73,968K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,004 M according to its annual income of 415,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,087 M and its income totaled 596,000 K.