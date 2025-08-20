Investors must take note of Weave Communications Inc’s (WEAV) performance last week, which was -0.52%.

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) kicked off on Tuesday, down -5.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.0. Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has traded in a range of $6.75-$17.63.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 5.67%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.00%. With a float of $65.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 854 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.85%, operating margin of -15.17%, and the pretax margin is -14.05%.

Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Weave Communications Inc is 14.45%, while institutional ownership is 79.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 8,068. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 23,350 for $7.98, making the entire transaction worth $186,373.

Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 71.62% during the next five years compared to 5.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Weave Communications Inc’s (WEAV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weave Communications Inc (WEAV)

The latest stats from [Weave Communications Inc, WEAV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was superior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.79%.

During the past 100 days, Weave Communications Inc’s (WEAV) raw stochastic average was set at 16.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.21. The third major resistance level sits at $8.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.27. The third support level lies at $6.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 584.71 million has total of 77,036K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 204,310 K in contrast with the sum of -28,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 58,470 K and last quarter income was -8,710 K.