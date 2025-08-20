IonQ Inc (IONQ) 20 Days SMA touches -10.68%: The odds favor the bear

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) kicked off on Tuesday, down -8.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.23. Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has traded in a range of $6.54-$54.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -85.81%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.51%. With a float of $282.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 407 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.74%, operating margin of -673.69%, and the pretax margin is -915.59%.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc is 4.89%, while institutional ownership is 43.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 2,171,801. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,480 shares at a rate of $43.02, taking the stock ownership to the 5,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 85,510 for $41.21, making the entire transaction worth $3,523,868.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.12) by -0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.01% during the next five years compared to -85.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IonQ Inc’s (IONQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 208.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Looking closely at IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ), its last 5-days average volume was 14.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 22.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.85%.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 59.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.26. However, in the short run, IonQ Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.20. Second resistance stands at $41.60. The third major resistance level sits at $42.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.79.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.92 billion has total of 296,838K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,070 K in contrast with the sum of -331,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,690 K and last quarter income was -176,840 K.