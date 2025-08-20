Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) volume exceeds 1.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) on Tuesday, soared 3.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.41. Within the past 52 weeks, KRG’s price has moved between $18.51 and $28.24.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3180.02%. With a float of $217.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.86 million.

The firm has a total of 227 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.15%, operating margin of 45.58%, and the pretax margin is 20.18%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kite Realty Group Trust is 1.05%, while institutional ownership is 101.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 307,089. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,576 shares at a rate of $22.62, taking the stock ownership to the 697,037 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 27,250 for $27.99, making the entire transaction worth $762,728. This insider now owns 705,002 shares in total.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.08) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3180.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.19 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kite Realty Group Trust, KRG], we can find that recorded value of 1.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.16%.

During the past 100 days, Kite Realty Group Trust’s (KRG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.66. The third major resistance level sits at $23.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.01.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.87 billion based on 219,858K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 841,840 K and income totals 4,070 K. The company made 213,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 110,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.