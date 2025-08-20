Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.92 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock price down -6.87% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $68.74. KTOS’s price has ranged from $20.58 to $72.70 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -1.16%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.07%. With a float of $165.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.61%, operating margin of 1.63%, and the pretax margin is 1.63%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is 2.13%, while institutional ownership is 100.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 1,031,100. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 2,000 for $68.35, making the entire transaction worth $136,708. This insider now owns 63,357 shares in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.88% during the next five years compared to -1.16% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Looking closely at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.56%.

During the past 100 days, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s (KTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.79 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.91. However, in the short run, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.08. Second resistance stands at $70.13. The third major resistance level sits at $71.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.81 billion, the company has a total of 168,794K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,136 M while annual income is 16,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 351,500 K while its latest quarter income was 2,900 K.