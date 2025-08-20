Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.57 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) stock price down -6.41% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.9. LRMR’s price has ranged from $1.61 to $9.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.78% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.93%. With a float of $35.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.03 million.

The firm has a total of 65 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.2%, operating margin of -43711.2%, and the pretax margin is -39514.94%.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Larimar Therapeutics Inc is 57.99%, while institutional ownership is 42.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 30,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,375,000 shares at a rate of $3.20, taking the stock ownership to the 9,538,945 shares.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.33% during the next five years compared to 50.78% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Larimar Therapeutics Inc, LRMR], we can find that recorded value of 1.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.05%.

During the past 100 days, Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s (LRMR) raw stochastic average was set at 72.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.12. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 302.14 million, the company has a total of 82,778K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -80,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -26,180 K.