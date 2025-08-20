Last month’s performance of -15.63% for SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) stock price down -16.65% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.13. SFL’s price has ranged from $6.78 to $11.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.93% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -97.56%. With a float of $104.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.99%, operating margin of 31.13%, and the pretax margin is 7.27%.

SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of SFL Corporation Ltd is 28.16%, while institutional ownership is 30.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07 ’24, was worth 512,695.

SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.56% per share during the next fiscal year.

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SFL Corporation Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) saw its 5-day average volume 3.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.01%.

During the past 100 days, SFL Corporation Ltd’s (SFL) raw stochastic average was set at 30.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.23 in the near term. At $8.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.93. The third support level lies at $6.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.11 billion, the company has a total of 145,709K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 904,400 K while annual income is 130,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 186,740 K while its latest quarter income was -31,870 K.