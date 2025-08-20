Last month’s performance of 18.91% for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) is certainly impressive

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) on Tuesday, soared 3.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $185.53. Within the past 52 weeks, COOP’s price has moved between $84.15 and $203.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 28.11%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.40%. With a float of $62.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.43%, operating margin of 34.09%, and the pretax margin is 33.39%.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Mortgage Finance industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mr. Cooper Group Inc is 2.23%, while institutional ownership is 94.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 5,241,600. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $174.72, taking the stock ownership to the 663,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 60,000 for $155.72, making the entire transaction worth $9,343,200.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.05% during the next five years compared to 28.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.62 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.75, a number that is poised to hit 3.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

The latest stats from [Mr. Cooper Group Inc, COOP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was inferior to 0.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.89%.

During the past 100 days, Mr. Cooper Group Inc’s (COOP) raw stochastic average was set at 87.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $193.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $195.61. The third major resistance level sits at $199.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $187.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $182.80. The third support level lies at $180.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.24 billion based on 63,993K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,225 M and income totals 669,000 K. The company made 608,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 198,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.