Last month’s performance of -3.84% for Insperity Inc (NSP) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) was 4.08% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $52.9. A 52-week range for NSP has been $44.14 – $95.98.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -8.34% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.17%. With a float of $35.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.70 million.

In an organization with 4500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.22%, operating margin of 1.48%, and the pretax margin is 1.76%.

Insperity Inc (NSP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Insperity Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Insperity Inc is 5.39%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 100,040. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,935 shares at a rate of $51.70, taking the stock ownership to the 22,912 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $45.24, making the entire transaction worth $226,200. This insider now owns 47,067 shares in total.

Insperity Inc (NSP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.33) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.42% during the next five years compared to -8.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Insperity Inc (NSP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Insperity Inc (NSP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.70%.

During the past 100 days, Insperity Inc’s (NSP) raw stochastic average was set at 23.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.33. However, in the short run, Insperity Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.00. Second resistance stands at $56.93. The third major resistance level sits at $58.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.95. The third support level lies at $51.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) Key Stats

There are 37,674K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.07 billion. As of now, sales total 6,581 M while income totals 91,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,658 M while its last quarter net income were -5,000 K.