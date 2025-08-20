Last month’s performance of 3.93% for Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) opened lower -9.35% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $174.03. Price fluctuations for PLTR have ranged from $29.31 to $190.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.11% at the time writing. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.27 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3936 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.03%, operating margin of 16.55%, and the pretax margin is 23.05%.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc is 8.56%, while institutional ownership is 52.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 5,250,000. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $175.00, taking the stock ownership to the 363,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $154.73, making the entire transaction worth $3,094,523. This insider now owns 1,292,978 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.09) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 108.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 219.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) saw its 5-day average volume 73.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 91.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.91%.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 73.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.79 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $167.73 in the near term. At $177.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $183.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $146.92. The third support level lies at $136.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) Key Stats

There are currently 2,372,343K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 374.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,866 M according to its annual income of 462,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,004 M and its income totaled 326,730 K.