Last month’s performance of -5.66% for XP Inc (XP) is certainly impressive

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) kicked off on Tuesday, down -8.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.5. Over the past 52 weeks, XP has traded in a range of $10.82-$20.64.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 23.61% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.23%. With a float of $365.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $428.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7442 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.86%, operating margin of -53.85%, and the pretax margin is 69.26%.

XP Inc (XP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of XP Inc is 30.64%, while institutional ownership is 61.17%.

XP Inc (XP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 2.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 2.17) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.30% during the next five years compared to 23.61% growth over the previous five years of trading.

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at XP Inc’s (XP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XP Inc (XP)

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) saw its 5-day average volume 6.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.57%.

During the past 100 days, XP Inc’s (XP) raw stochastic average was set at 45.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.54 in the near term. At $17.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.17. The third support level lies at $14.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.43 billion has total of 537,423K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,158 M in contrast with the sum of 836,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 741,610 K and last quarter income was 210,900 K.