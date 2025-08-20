Last month’s performance of -57.20% for Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) is certainly impressive

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS) kicked off on Tuesday, down -10.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Over the past 52 weeks, SQNS has traded in a range of $1.12-$5.83.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -123.63%. With a float of $25.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 155 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.55%, operating margin of 176.6%, and the pretax margin is 152.7%.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 13,500. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,850.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 2.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.38) by 3.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -123.63% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sequans Communications S.A ADR’s (SQNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

Technical Analysis of Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS)

The latest stats from [Sequans Communications S.A ADR, SQNS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.71 million was superior to 2.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.90%.

During the past 100 days, Sequans Communications S.A ADR’s (SQNS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1236 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.2434 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9368, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3672. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9467. The third support level lies at $0.8733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.54 million has total of 25,518K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,830 K in contrast with the sum of 57,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,140 K and last quarter income was -9,110 K.