Last month’s performance of -8.06% for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) opened lower -4.88% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for PCSA have ranged from $0.15 to $1.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 22.65% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.95% at the time writing. With a float of $42.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.35 million.

In an organization with 10 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.53%, operating margin of -103.92%, and the pretax margin is -103.31%.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is 16.15%, while institutional ownership is 5.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27 ’25, was worth 9,889. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,400 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 12,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 87,200 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $69,542. This insider now owns 87,200 shares in total.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -1) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.35% during the next five years compared to 22.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.97%.

During the past 100 days, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0175 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0475 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2384, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5259. However, in the short run, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2163. Second resistance stands at $0.2260. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2313. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2013, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1960. The third support level lies at $0.1863 if the price breaches the second support level.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Key Stats

There are currently 50,349K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -11,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,930 K.