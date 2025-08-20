Leslies Inc (LESL) with a beta value of 1.27 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) kicked off on Tuesday, down -7.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has traded in a range of $0.27-$3.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1756.40%. With a float of $179.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3850 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.61%, operating margin of 0.53%, and the pretax margin is -4.62%.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Leslies Inc is 3.37%, while institutional ownership is 73.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 49,916. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 63,995 shares at a rate of $0.78, taking the stock ownership to the 65,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 150,000 for $0.79, making the entire transaction worth $118,500. This insider now owns 270,000 shares in total.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.11) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1756.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leslies Inc’s (LESL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslies Inc (LESL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.02 million, its volume of 3.01 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.83%.

During the past 100 days, Leslies Inc’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0425 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0610 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4417, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2957. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3472 in the near term. At $0.3785, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3970. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2974, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2789. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2476.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 58.66 million has total of 185,608K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,330 M in contrast with the sum of -23,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 500,350 K and last quarter income was 21,730 K.