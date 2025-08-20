Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Applovin Corp (APP) to new highs

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) kicked off on Tuesday, down -5.92% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $438.54. Over the past 52 weeks, APP has traded in a range of $82.51-$525.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 84.28%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.65%. With a float of $223.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1563 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.61%, operating margin of 52.12%, and the pretax margin is 46.77%.

Applovin Corp (APP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Applovin Corp is 34.07%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 21,716,634. In this transaction Director of this company sold 49,800 shares at a rate of $436.08, taking the stock ownership to the 140,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 200,000 for $432.49, making the entire transaction worth $86,497,959. This insider now owns 181,929 shares in total.

Applovin Corp (APP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.23) by 0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 54.04% during the next five years compared to 84.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applovin Corp’s (APP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.73, a number that is poised to hit 2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applovin Corp (APP)

Looking closely at Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP), its last 5-days average volume was 4.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.66%.

During the past 100 days, Applovin Corp’s (APP) raw stochastic average was set at 77.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $374.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $336.06. However, in the short run, Applovin Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $428.61. Second resistance stands at $444.61. The third major resistance level sits at $455.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $402.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $391.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $375.51.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 139.56 billion has total of 338,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,709 M in contrast with the sum of 1,580 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,259 M and last quarter income was 819,530 K.