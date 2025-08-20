Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Geo Group, Inc (GEO) to new highs

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) on Tuesday, soared 3.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.91. Within the past 52 weeks, GEO’s price has moved between $11.75 and $36.46.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -30.73%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.33%. With a float of $134.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 11.55%, and the pretax margin is 4.88%.

Geo Group, Inc (GEO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Geo Group, Inc is 5.31%, while institutional ownership is 90.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27 ’25, was worth 225,000. In this transaction EVP of Finance and Treasurer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 67,469 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,500 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $225,000.

Geo Group, Inc (GEO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.24) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Geo Group, Inc (GEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geo Group, Inc (GEO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.11 million, its volume of 2.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.52%.

During the past 100 days, Geo Group, Inc’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.11 in the near term. At $22.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.93.

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.07 billion based on 141,535K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,424 M and income totals 31,970 K. The company made 636,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.