Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing LifeMD Inc (LFMD) to new highs

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) stock price down -6.22% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.51. LFMD’s price has ranged from $3.99 to $15.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.98% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.32%. With a float of $37.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.04 million.

The firm has a total of 336 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 92.51%, operating margin of 2.36%, and the pretax margin is -1.93%.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of LifeMD Inc is 19.98%, while institutional ownership is 50.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 249,690. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 2,475,721 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Chairman and CEO proposed sale 175,000 for $10.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,821,750.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.32% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LifeMD Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeMD Inc (LFMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LifeMD Inc, LFMD], we can find that recorded value of 1.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.34%.

During the past 100 days, LifeMD Inc’s (LFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 13.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.67. The third major resistance level sits at $6.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.51.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 289.72 million, the company has a total of 47,417K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 212,450 K while annual income is -18,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 62,220 K while its latest quarter income was -2,070 K.