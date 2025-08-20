Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Reddit Inc (RDDT) to new highs

On Tuesday, Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) opened lower -5.62% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $241.76. Price fluctuations for RDDT have ranged from $52.39 to $253.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -65.02% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 154.44% at the time writing. With a float of $118.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.96 million.

The firm has a total of 2233 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 91.03%, operating margin of 7.87%, and the pretax margin is 12.78%.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Reddit Inc is 36.46%, while institutional ownership is 59.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 3,425,764. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 14,000 shares at a rate of $244.70, taking the stock ownership to the 531,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 32,379 for $246.50, making the entire transaction worth $7,981,424.

Reddit Inc (RDDT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.07) by 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Reddit Inc (RDDT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reddit Inc (RDDT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Reddit Inc, RDDT], we can find that recorded value of 7.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.48%.

During the past 100 days, Reddit Inc’s (RDDT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 8.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $162.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $236.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $244.18. The third major resistance level sits at $249.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $222.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $217.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $209.50.

Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) Key Stats

There are currently 187,156K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,300 M according to its annual income of -484,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 499,630 K and its income totaled 89,300 K.