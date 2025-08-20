Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) to new highs

On Tuesday, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) was -6.11% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $24.23. A 52-week range for SOFI has been $6.75 – $25.11.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.58%. With a float of $1.16 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.68%, operating margin of 7.6%, and the pretax margin is 7.6%.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoFi Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 53.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 551,725. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 23,354 for $22.85, making the entire transaction worth $533,606.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.04) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 60.37 million, its volume of 58.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.13%.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 85.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.21 in the near term. At $25.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.77.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

There are 1,197,450K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.97 billion. As of now, sales total 3,766 M while income totals 498,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,130 M while its last quarter net income were 97,260 K.