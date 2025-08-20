Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) posted a 6.32% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NYSE: LOB) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $34.29. Over the past 52 weeks, LOB has traded in a range of $22.68-$50.57.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.94% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.33%. With a float of $34.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.69 million.

The firm has a total of 1008 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.53%, operating margin of 8.05%, and the pretax margin is 7.74%.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Live Oak Bancshares Inc is 23.63%, while institutional ownership is 67.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 130,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $26.10, taking the stock ownership to the 16,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $25.92, making the entire transaction worth $129,610. This insider now owns 11,904 shares in total.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.55) by -0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NYSE: LOB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Live Oak Bancshares Inc’s (LOB) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Live Oak Bancshares Inc, LOB], we can find that recorded value of 0.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.35%.

During the past 100 days, Live Oak Bancshares Inc’s (LOB) raw stochastic average was set at 90.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.91 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.35. The third major resistance level sits at $38.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.91.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NYSE: LOB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.62 billion has total of 45,731K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 936,150 K in contrast with the sum of 77,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 258,810 K and last quarter income was 23,430 K.