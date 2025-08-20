Magnite Inc (MGNI) kicked off at the price of $21.84: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) was -10.20% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $24.32. A 52-week range for MGNI has been $8.22 – $25.27.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.29%. With a float of $138.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.38 million.

The firm has a total of 905 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.33%, operating margin of 11.08%, and the pretax margin is 7.31%.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Magnite Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Magnite Inc is 2.55%, while institutional ownership is 103.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 248,330. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,315 for $23.42, making the entire transaction worth $218,152.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.16) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Magnite Inc (MGNI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Magnite Inc, MGNI], we can find that recorded value of 3.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.20%.

During the past 100 days, Magnite Inc’s (MGNI) raw stochastic average was set at 79.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.87. The third major resistance level sits at $25.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.79.

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) Key Stats

There are 142,399K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.11 billion. As of now, sales total 668,170 K while income totals 22,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 173,330 K while its last quarter net income were 11,140 K.