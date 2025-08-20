Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) kicked off at the price of $8.94: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock price up 4.07% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.59. MLCO’s price has ranged from $4.55 to $9.16 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -33.61%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 297.56%. With a float of $390.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21784 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.75%, operating margin of 10.25%, and the pretax margin is 0.74%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 297.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 112.43% during the next five years compared to -33.61% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)

Looking closely at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.52%.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 95.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.39. However, in the short run, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.10. Second resistance stands at $9.25. The third major resistance level sits at $9.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.26.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.49 billion, the company has a total of 419,713K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,638 M while annual income is 43,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,328 M while its latest quarter income was 17,190 K.