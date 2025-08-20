National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) average volume reaches $1.19M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) stock price up 3.45% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $30.11. NSA’s price has ranged from $28.02 to $49.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -43.18%. With a float of $70.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1466 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.21%, operating margin of 37.59%, and the pretax margin is 14.45%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 8.61%, while institutional ownership is 89.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 154,160. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $38.54, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Looking closely at National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.10%.

During the past 100 days, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s (NSA) raw stochastic average was set at 26.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.62. However, in the short run, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.43. Second resistance stands at $31.72. The third major resistance level sits at $32.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.77.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.21 billion, the company has a total of 76,765K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 770,340 K while annual income is 111,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 188,840 K while its latest quarter income was 19,470 K.