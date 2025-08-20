NET Power Inc (NPWR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.76% last month.

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.44. Over the past 52 weeks, NPWR has traded in a range of $1.48-$14.28.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.40%. With a float of $34.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 68 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of NET Power Inc is 55.59%, while institutional ownership is 38.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 6,525,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,500,000 shares at a rate of $2.61, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Former affiliate proposed sale 35,458 for $2.31, making the entire transaction worth $82,060.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.12) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NET Power Inc’s (NPWR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55463.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NET Power Inc (NPWR)

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.69%.

During the past 100 days, NET Power Inc’s (NPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.62 in the near term. At $2.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.29. The third support level lies at $2.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 554.63 million has total of 219,067K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 250 K in contrast with the sum of -49,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -28,140 K.