Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.14%

On Tuesday, Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) was -4.84% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.12. A 52-week range for NAGE has been $3.10 – $14.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.48%. With a float of $51.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.62%, operating margin of 14.33%, and the pretax margin is 15.76%.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Niagen Bioscience Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Niagen Bioscience Inc is 35.52%, while institutional ownership is 36.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 2,146. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel of this company bought 273 shares at a rate of $7.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,251 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 37,161 for $6.19, making the entire transaction worth $229,956. This insider now owns 244,179 shares in total.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE)

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.27%.

During the past 100 days, Niagen Bioscience Inc’s (NAGE) raw stochastic average was set at 45.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.56 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.03 in the near term. At $10.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.07. The third support level lies at $8.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Key Stats

There are 79,753K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 768.02 million. As of now, sales total 99,600 K while income totals 8,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 31,120 K while its last quarter net income were 3,610 K.