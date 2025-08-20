No matter how cynical the overall market is AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) performance over the last week is recorded -9.67%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock price down -6.67% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $48.16. ASTS’s price has ranged from $17.50 to $60.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -80.92% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.56%. With a float of $200.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 578 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -479.72%, operating margin of 1135.12%, and the pretax margin is -11304.07%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of AST SpaceMobile Inc is 25.39%, while institutional ownership is 32.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 418,400. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $41.84, taking the stock ownership to the 305,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $41.84, making the entire transaction worth $418,433.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.56% per share during the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AST SpaceMobile Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3295.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) saw its 5-day average volume 8.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.88%.

During the past 100 days, AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) raw stochastic average was set at 62.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.27 in the near term. At $49.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.23.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.12 billion, the company has a total of 316,492K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,420 K while annual income is -300,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,160 K while its latest quarter income was -99,390 K.