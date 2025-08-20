No matter how cynical the overall market is, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.95%

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) kicked off on Tuesday, down -5.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has traded in a range of $0.55-$1.66.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.92% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.50%. With a float of $129.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.17 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 20.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 9,887. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 11,239 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 13,898 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $7,000. This insider now owns 10,257 shares in total.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.06) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -15.73% during the next five years compared to 36.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s (ATOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atossa Therapeutics Inc, ATOS], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.78%.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0339 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0542 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9021. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8033. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6967.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 96.88 million has total of 129,171K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -25,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -8,420 K.