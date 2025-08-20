No matter how cynical the overall market is Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) performance over the last week is recorded 5.24%

On Tuesday, Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) was 5.92% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $38.49. A 52-week range for BRBR has been $34.02 – $80.67.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -9.81%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.54%. With a float of $124.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 485 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.43%, operating margin of 16.51%, and the pretax margin is 13.65%.

Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bellring Brands Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Bellring Brands Inc is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 101.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 50,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,316 shares at a rate of $37.98, taking the stock ownership to the 8,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,663 for $37.49, making the entire transaction worth $99,836. This insider now owns 5,198 shares in total.

Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.5) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.47% during the next five years compared to -9.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR)

The latest stats from [Bellring Brands Inc, BRBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.18 million was superior to 2.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.68%.

During the past 100 days, Bellring Brands Inc’s (BRBR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.95. The third major resistance level sits at $44.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.42.

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) Key Stats

There are 125,979K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.14 billion. As of now, sales total 1,996 M while income totals 246,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 547,500 K while its last quarter net income were 21,000 K.