No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) performance over the last week is recorded -5.65%

On Tuesday, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) opened lower -4.88% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.84. Price fluctuations for CLSK have ranged from $6.45 to $17.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 35.68%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 271.85% at the time writing. With a float of $271.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 270 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.13%, operating margin of 39.96%, and the pretax margin is 51.8%.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cleanspark Inc is 3.48%, while institutional ownership is 61.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 2,018. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,192 for $9.56, making the entire transaction worth $11,401.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.16) by 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 271.85% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 25.32 million, its volume of 18.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.82%.

During the past 100 days, Cleanspark Inc’s (CLSK) raw stochastic average was set at 40.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.62 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.71 in the near term. At $10.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.62.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Key Stats

There are currently 281,083K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 378,970 K according to its annual income of -145,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 198,640 K and its income totaled 257,390 K.