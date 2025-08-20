No matter how cynical the overall market is, CXApp Inc (CXAI) performance over the last week is recorded -12.87%

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) kicked off on Tuesday, down -5.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has traded in a range of $0.76-$2.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -79.16%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.89%. With a float of $17.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.58%, operating margin of -239.13%, and the pretax margin is -233.26%.

CXApp Inc (CXAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of CXApp Inc is 26.93%, while institutional ownership is 14.96%.

CXApp Inc (CXAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.26) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.22% during the next five years compared to -79.16% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CXApp Inc’s (CXAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CXApp Inc (CXAI)

Looking closely at CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.92%.

During the past 100 days, CXApp Inc’s (CXAI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0576 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0812 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9679, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2696. However, in the short run, CXApp Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8139. Second resistance stands at $0.8470. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8639. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7639, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7470. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7139.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.30 million has total of 19,806K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,140 K in contrast with the sum of -19,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,220 K and last quarter income was -3,140 K.