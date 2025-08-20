No matter how cynical the overall market is, Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) performance over the last week is recorded 3.36%

On Tuesday, Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) was -7.26% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. A 52-week range for DVLT has been $0.38 – $3.25.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 84.68%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 97.15%. With a float of $49.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 66 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.32%, operating margin of -866.5%, and the pretax margin is -2089.21%.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Datavault AI Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Datavault AI Inc is 49.21%, while institutional ownership is 4.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23 ’24, was worth 11,698. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 6,553 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 243,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s insider sold 2,267 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $4,047. This insider now owns 67,733 shares in total.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.64) by -0.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 85.20% during the next five years compared to 84.68% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datavault AI Inc (DVLT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.78 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.24%.

During the past 100 days, Datavault AI Inc’s (DVLT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0442 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0673 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6306, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1009. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4643 in the near term. At $0.4946, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5117. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4169, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3998. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3695.

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) Key Stats

There are 90,351K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 42.41 million. As of now, sales total 2,670 K while income totals -51,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 630 K while its last quarter net income were -9,560 K.