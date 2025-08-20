No matter how cynical the overall market is Fabrinet (FN) performance over the last week is recorded -18.12%

On Tuesday, Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) opened lower -12.81% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $327.12. Price fluctuations for FN have ranged from $148.55 to $356.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 24.42% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.57% at the time writing. With a float of $35.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.73 million.

In an organization with 16457 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.09%, operating margin of 9.46%, and the pretax margin is 10.63%.

Fabrinet (FN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fabrinet is 0.44%, while institutional ownership is 111.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 4,482,019. In this transaction PRESIDENT & COO of this company sold 18,675 shares at a rate of $240.00, taking the stock ownership to the 18,068 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 18,675 for $240.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,482,000.

Fabrinet (FN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 2.38) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.17% during the next five years compared to 24.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fabrinet (FN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.17, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fabrinet (FN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was better than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.81%.

During the past 100 days, Fabrinet’s (FN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.72 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 10.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $297.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $240.08. However, in the short run, Fabrinet’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $294.23. Second resistance stands at $303.22. The third major resistance level sits at $309.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $279.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $273.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $264.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Key Stats

There are currently 35,831K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,883 M according to its annual income of 296,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 871,800 K and its income totaled 81,290 K.