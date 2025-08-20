No matter how cynical the overall market is Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) performance over the last week is recorded -1.79%

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) kicked off on Tuesday, down -5.98% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Over the past 52 weeks, KAPA has traded in a range of $0.40-$4.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -23.37% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.00%. With a float of $8.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kairos Pharma Ltd is 57.73%, while institutional ownership is 5.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’24, was worth 318. In this transaction VP of Research and Development of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $1.59, taking the stock ownership to the 133,057 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $3,750. This insider now owns 60,796 shares in total.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.02) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -29.25% during the next five years compared to -23.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kairos Pharma Ltd’s (KAPA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA)

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.57%.

During the past 100 days, Kairos Pharma Ltd’s (KAPA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1052 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0926 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8340, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1132. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1450 in the near term. At $1.1900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9950.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.81 million has total of 20,744K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -2,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -1,420 K.