No matter how cynical the overall market is Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) performance over the last week is recorded -16.25%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: PSIX) stock price down -8.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $87.11. PSIX’s price has ranged from $15.25 to $121.78 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 51.02% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.08%. With a float of $6.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.01 million.

In an organization with 700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.28%, operating margin of 14.96%, and the pretax margin is 13.74%.

Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Power Solutions International Inc is 69.71%, while institutional ownership is 14.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 9,658,003. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 116,137 shares at a rate of $83.16, taking the stock ownership to the 11,211,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 135,846 for $84.98, making the entire transaction worth $11,543,627. This insider now owns 11,327,978 shares in total.

Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.62% during the next five years compared to 51.02% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: PSIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Power Solutions International Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.04%.

During the past 100 days, Power Solutions International Inc’s (PSIX) raw stochastic average was set at 59.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.82 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.36. However, in the short run, Power Solutions International Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.37. Second resistance stands at $88.81. The third major resistance level sits at $91.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.88.

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: PSIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.84 billion, the company has a total of 23,030K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 475,970 K while annual income is 69,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 191,910 K while its latest quarter income was 51,210 K.