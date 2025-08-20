No matter how cynical the overall market is, Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) performance over the last week is recorded 8.27%

On Tuesday, Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) opened higher 3.60% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. Price fluctuations for STXS have ranged from $1.54 to $2.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -25.52% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.67% at the time writing. With a float of $74.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.00 million.

The firm has a total of 139 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.17%, operating margin of -76.62%, and the pretax margin is -74.43%.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Stereotaxis Inc is 18.27%, while institutional ownership is 46.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 68,780. In this transaction Director of this company bought 38,000 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 87,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 23,299 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $42,171. This insider now owns 49,066 shares in total.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.05) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 48.91% during the next five years compared to -25.52% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Stereotaxis Inc (STXS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Stereotaxis Inc, STXS], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.93%.

During the past 100 days, Stereotaxis Inc’s (STXS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.12. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.61.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) Key Stats

There are currently 90,654K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 261.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,920 K according to its annual income of -24,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,800 K and its income totaled -3,830 K.