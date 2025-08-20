No matter how cynical the overall market is, Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) performance over the last week is recorded 4.36%

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) on Tuesday, soared 3.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.88. Within the past 52 weeks, WERN’s price has moved between $23.02 and $42.48.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -25.52%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.08%. With a float of $58.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12896 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.69%, operating margin of 3.08%, and the pretax margin is 2.25%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Werner Enterprises, Inc is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 102.54%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.21) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 57.96% during the next five years compared to -25.52% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.63 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN)

Looking closely at Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.45%.

During the past 100 days, Werner Enterprises, Inc’s (WERN) raw stochastic average was set at 76.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.82 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.84. However, in the short run, Werner Enterprises, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.38. Second resistance stands at $30.02. The third major resistance level sits at $30.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.82.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.72 billion based on 59,830K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,030 M and income totals 34,230 K. The company made 753,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 44,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.