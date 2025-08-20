Now that Draganfly Inc’s volume has hit 1.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) was -7.08% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.38. A 52-week range for DPRO has been $1.55 – $7.30.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 26.61% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.59%. With a float of $5.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 54 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.07%, operating margin of -218.47%, and the pretax margin is -227.73%.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Draganfly Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc is 1.46%, while institutional ownership is 36.54%.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -1.16) by 1.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Draganfly Inc (DPRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc (DPRO)

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.35%.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.40 in the near term. At $4.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.40.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

There are 5,428K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.10 million. As of now, sales total 4,790 K while income totals -10,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,530 K while its last quarter net income were -3,440 K.