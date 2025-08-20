Now that Federal Realty Investment Trust’s volume has hit 0.74 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) opened higher 3.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $93.74. Price fluctuations for FRT have ranged from $80.65 to $118.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -5.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.87% at the time writing. With a float of $85.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 309 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.26%, operating margin of 42.57%, and the pretax margin is 28.66%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Federal Realty Investment Trust is 0.89%, while institutional ownership is 96.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 18 ’24, was worth 2,124,057. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 18,353 shares at a rate of $115.73, taking the stock ownership to the 53,068 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 18 ’24, when Company’s President proposed sale 18,353 for $115.63, making the entire transaction worth $2,122,157.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.74) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.48% during the next five years compared to -5.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.56%.

During the past 100 days, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (FRT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.83 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.97 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.57 in the near term. At $98.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) Key Stats

There are currently 86,266K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,202 M according to its annual income of 295,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 311,520 K and its income totaled 155,920 K.