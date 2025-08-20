Now that Galaxy Digital Inc’s volume has hit 11.79 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) kicked off on Tuesday, down -10.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $26.79. Over the past 52 weeks, GLXY has traded in a range of $8.20-$33.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -165.69%. With a float of $167.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.33 million.

In an organization with 520 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.44%, operating margin of 61.23%, and the pretax margin is -0.97%.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Galaxy Digital Inc is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 5,325,760. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $28.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,414,000. This insider now owns 400,000 shares in total.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -165.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Galaxy Digital Inc’s (GLXY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.24 million. That was better than the volume of 3.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.47%.

During the past 100 days, Galaxy Digital Inc’s (GLXY) raw stochastic average was set at 63.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.45 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.72. However, in the short run, Galaxy Digital Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.01. Second resistance stands at $27.92. The third major resistance level sits at $29.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.83.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.15 billion has total of 376,287K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,758 M in contrast with the sum of 346,722 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,662 M and last quarter income was -4,750 K.