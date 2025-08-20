Now that NioCorp Developments Ltd’s volume has hit 5.42 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) stock price down -14.87% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.37. NB’s price has ranged from $1.27 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 1.47%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.77%. With a float of $67.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of NioCorp Developments Ltd is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 24.82%.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.63% during the next five years compared to 1.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NioCorp Developments Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB)

The latest stats from [NioCorp Developments Ltd, NB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.12 million was superior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.11%.

During the past 100 days, NioCorp Developments Ltd’s (NB) raw stochastic average was set at 57.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.58 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.80. The third major resistance level sits at $5.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 270.26 million, the company has a total of 58,799K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -16,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -8,880 K.