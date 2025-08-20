Now that Remitly Global Inc’s volume has hit 3.46 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) was -5.13% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $19.87. A 52-week range for RELY has been $12.43 – $27.32.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 13.42% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.55%. With a float of $165.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.09 million.

In an organization with 2800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.17%, operating margin of 1.78%, and the pretax margin is 1.48%.

Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Remitly Global Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Remitly Global Inc is 19.65%, while institutional ownership is 74.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 112,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $19.72, making the entire transaction worth $197,200. This insider now owns 3,653,811 shares in total.

Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.12) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.14% during the next five years compared to 13.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Remitly Global Inc (RELY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Remitly Global Inc (RELY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.13 million. That was better than the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.96%.

During the past 100 days, Remitly Global Inc’s (RELY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.89. However, in the short run, Remitly Global Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.54. Second resistance stands at $20.23. The third major resistance level sits at $20.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.41.

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Key Stats

There are 206,193K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.89 billion. As of now, sales total 1,264 M while income totals -36,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 411,850 K while its last quarter net income were 6,540 K.