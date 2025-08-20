Now that Ring Energy Inc’s volume has hit 2.51 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) kicked off on Tuesday, down -8.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. Over the past 52 weeks, REI has traded in a range of $0.72-$1.94.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -5.28%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.57%. With a float of $167.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 115 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.0%, operating margin of 29.7%, and the pretax margin is 27.01%.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Ring Energy Inc is 18.77%, while institutional ownership is 25.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 24,950. In this transaction EVP Chief Operations Officer of this company bought 29,069 shares at a rate of $0.86, taking the stock ownership to the 907,156 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 30,000 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $24,033. This insider now owns 2,996,054 shares in total.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.07) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ring Energy Inc’s (REI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc (REI)

The latest stats from [Ring Energy Inc, REI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.23 million was superior to 2.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.38%.

During the past 100 days, Ring Energy Inc’s (REI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0531 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0551 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1058. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9314. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9822. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0152. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8476, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8146. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7638.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 181.86 million has total of 206,545K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 366,330 K in contrast with the sum of 67,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 82,600 K and last quarter income was 20,630 K.