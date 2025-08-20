Oklo Inc (OKLO) volume exceeds 10.95 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) was -5.19% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $68.99. A 52-week range for OKLO has been $5.35 – $85.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.15%. With a float of $105.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 113 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oklo Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Oklo Inc is 28.32%, while institutional ownership is 38.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 16,559,180. In this transaction Co-Founder, CEO of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $55.20, taking the stock ownership to the 10,105,098 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Co-Founder, CEO sold 300,000 for $55.20, making the entire transaction worth $16,559,177. This insider now owns 9,802,108 shares in total.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.07) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oklo Inc (OKLO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 71.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oklo Inc (OKLO)

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) saw its 5-day average volume 12.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.15%.

During the past 100 days, Oklo Inc’s (OKLO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.63 in the near term. At $71.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.59.

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) Key Stats

There are 147,609K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.66 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -73,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -24,690 K.