Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,032 M

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) kicked off on Tuesday, down -8.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $33.97. Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has traded in a range of $8.20-$41.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.01%. With a float of $43.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.87 million.

In an organization with 553 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.98%, operating margin of 10.17%, and the pretax margin is -37.56%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd is 43.74%, while institutional ownership is 46.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 33,016,961. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 60,823 for $29.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,819,216.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.27) by 0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.01% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s (PGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.16 million. That was better than the volume of 2.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.00%.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 68.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.98. However, in the short run, Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.29. Second resistance stands at $35.33. The third major resistance level sits at $36.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.71.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.39 billion has total of 76,608K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,032 M in contrast with the sum of -401,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 326,400 K and last quarter income was 16,660 K.