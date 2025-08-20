Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) stock price down -7.22% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.45. PTON’s price has ranged from $3.14 to $10.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 1.21% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 108.82%. With a float of $381.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2656 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.92%, operating margin of -1.45%, and the pretax margin is -4.64%.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Peloton Interactive Inc is 6.34%, while institutional ownership is 90.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 1,025,656. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 122,917 shares at a rate of $8.34, taking the stock ownership to the 113,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Content Officer sold 146,315 for $8.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,224,437. This insider now owns 234,745 shares in total.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.82% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Peloton Interactive Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) saw its 5-day average volume 11.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.10%.

During the past 100 days, Peloton Interactive Inc’s (PTON) raw stochastic average was set at 75.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.21 in the near term. At $8.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.05.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.20 billion, the company has a total of 407,764K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,491 M while annual income is -118,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 606,900 K while its latest quarter income was 21,700 K.