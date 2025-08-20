PLD (Prologis Inc) climbed 5.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) on Tuesday, soared 5.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $105.44. Within the past 52 weeks, PLD’s price has moved between $85.35 and $132.57.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.82% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -35.36%. With a float of $925.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $928.04 million.

The firm has a total of 2703 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.35%, operating margin of 52.14%, and the pretax margin is 44.69%.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prologis Inc is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 96.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 05 ’25, was worth 1,305,784. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 10,997 shares at a rate of $118.74, taking the stock ownership to the 7,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,997 for $118.74, making the entire transaction worth $1,305,830.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.64) by 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.13% during the next five years compared to 10.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Prologis Inc (PLD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.35 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prologis Inc (PLD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Prologis Inc, PLD], we can find that recorded value of 2.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.89%.

During the past 100 days, Prologis Inc’s (PLD) raw stochastic average was set at 87.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.99 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $112.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $113.40. The third major resistance level sits at $115.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $104.39.

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 105.28 billion based on 928,063K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,202 M and income totals 3,732 M. The company made 2,184 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 571,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.